Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

CGNT stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $304.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.34. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

