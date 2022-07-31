CoinEx Token Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $413,696.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CoinEx Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.