Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.