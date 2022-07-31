Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 5,749,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

