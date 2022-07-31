Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

