Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $106.08.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

