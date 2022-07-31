Community Bank N.A. Buys 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.9 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.60 and its 200 day moving average is $423.44.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

