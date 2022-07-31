Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

