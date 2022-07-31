Community Bank N.A. Has $12.10 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

