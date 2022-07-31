Community Bank N.A. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,127,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $226.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

