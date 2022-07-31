Community Bank N.A. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after purchasing an additional 281,075 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 517,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 355,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF opened at $18.09 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Featured Stories

