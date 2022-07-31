Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 951.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 124,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.