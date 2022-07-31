Community Bank N.A. Sells 387 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,793,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.