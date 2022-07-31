Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

