Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.93.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
