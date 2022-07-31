Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 18,355 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,191,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,894.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 382,525 shares of company stock worth $828,278. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

