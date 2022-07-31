CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.96 million.

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,907. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,136,118. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 96.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

