Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Up 124.8% in July

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the June 30th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,438,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 52,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,430. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

