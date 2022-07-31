ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 157,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.