Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Constellation has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $139.38 million and approximately $613,657.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

