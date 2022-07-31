Contrasting Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Poshmark $326.01 million 2.57 -$98.33 million ($0.50) -21.58

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poshmark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Poshmark 0 11 2 0 2.15

Poshmark has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.14%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Poshmark -11.59% -9.37% -6.37%

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

