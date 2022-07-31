Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

VLRS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 737,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,344. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

