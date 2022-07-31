Convex Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.46 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.40 or 0.00031718 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $489.68 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,268,108 coins and its circulating supply is 66,135,528 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

