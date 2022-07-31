Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
