Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

