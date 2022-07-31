Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

