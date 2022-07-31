Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 378,217 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

