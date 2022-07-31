Corra.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,301.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $615,144.97 and $1,301.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00620898 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

