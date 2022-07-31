Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CTRYF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

