Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Country Garden Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTRYF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.
About Country Garden
