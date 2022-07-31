CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.74

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.74 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.29). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.29), with a volume of 241 shares traded.
CPPGroup Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £16.80 million and a P/E ratio of 19,000.00.
About CPPGroup
CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.
Read More
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.