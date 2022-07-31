Craig Hallum Trims PROS (NYSE:PRO) Target Price to $30.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $24.37 on Friday. PROS has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $12,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $9,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

