Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.