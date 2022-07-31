Credit Suisse Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $218.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $233.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.43. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

