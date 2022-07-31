Credit Suisse Group Trims Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,835,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $31,646,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.