Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

