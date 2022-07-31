Crossvault Capital Management LLC Invests $9.45 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,000. Devon Energy accounts for 3.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.