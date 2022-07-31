Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

