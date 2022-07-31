Crossvault Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

