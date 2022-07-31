Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

