Crossvault Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 159,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,000. Devon Energy makes up about 3.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $8,196,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

