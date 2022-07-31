CryptoTycoon Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00008662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $295,795.82 and $10,894.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,975 coins and its circulating supply is 145,792 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.