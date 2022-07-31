CTS (NYSE:CTS) PT Raised to $38.00

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

CTS Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CTS opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.88%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

