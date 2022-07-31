Cubiex Power Market Capitalization Achieves $2,709.70 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,709.70 and $83.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.