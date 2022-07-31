Curio One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Curio has a total market capitalization of $98,632.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curio has traded up 134.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.10 or 0.99768652 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003985 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00131349 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033008 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,167 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
