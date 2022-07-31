Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

