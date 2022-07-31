Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

