Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $717.84 million and $212.57 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,795,246,758 coins and its circulating supply is 520,731,556 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

