Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $291.47 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

