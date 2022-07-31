Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

