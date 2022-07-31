Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

