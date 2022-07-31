Davis R M Inc. Buys 37,024 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.91.

