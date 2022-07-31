Davis R M Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

